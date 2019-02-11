Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 27

Walmart, theft, A male was trespassed from Walmart after committing a theft. Walmart refused to file charges.

January 28

Walmart, theft, four suspects arrested for theft after leaving without paying for merchandise.

Benchwood Road, aggravated menacing, Neighbor dispute where both parties had weapons and made threats against each other.

January 30

Walmart, criminal trespass, Suspect was trespassed for attempted theft and arrested for Criminal Trespass after it was learned he had previously been served a trespass warning from Walmart.

February 1

McSmith, theft of motor vehicle, Domestic dispute where one party left in a car that did not belong to her. Owner of vehicle declined prosecution.

February 2

Speedway (Miller Lane), theft, Unidentified female stole items and left in a black Toyota

Walmart, possession of drugs, A subject was arrested on a warrant, suspected Meth was located on the subject. He was transported to the county jail.

Persons charged or arrested

David L. Roscoe, 21, theft

Deyjahnelle L. Funk, 20, theft

Mykel T. Wilcox, theft

Rovan M. Spears, 26, theft

Christopher D. Thomas, 48, criminal trespass

William A. McKinney, 50, warrant arrest for impersonating a peace officer, theft

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

