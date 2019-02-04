Vandalia library to host teen lock-in

VANDALIA — After the doors close at the end of the day, and the Library is quiet for the night… teens will take over the Vandalia Branch Library! It’s an after-hours FandomFest Lock-In on Saturday, February 16, 7:00-11:00 p.m. at the Library, located at 330 S. Dixie Drive. With a Fortnight breakout room, cosplay contest, gaming, scavenger hunt, crafts and more, the Library will be in full celebration mode.

“Harry Potter, Supernatural, Riverdale, gaming, anime – whatever it is, we’re celebrating fandom of all sorts,” said Steve Moser, Teen Services Coordinator for the Library.

Teens can make pancake art, create crafts throughout the night, sing karaoke, dance, compete in gaming tournaments or enter the cosplay contest for prizes

A signed permission slip is required to attend the lock-in, but permission slips can be signed and turned in on arrival.

For more information about the FandomFest Lock-In, visit any Branch of the Dayton Metro Library or call (937) 463-2665.

