Library offers NY Times access

DAYTON — Dayton Metro Library users can now access NYTimes.com and NYTimes apps free of charge. Anyone using a Dayton Metro Library computer, or WiFi inside a Dayton Metro Library location, can create an account or use an existing account and have full access to the New York Times.

Patrons outside the Library who have a DML card number and PIN can use the link provided at DaytonMetroLibrary.org to access the NYTimes site, where they will create or log into an existing NYTimes account to get a free 72-hour pass. Passes can be renewed by repeating the process.

“A digital subscription to The New York Times can cost an individual $2 to $4 per week,” said Holly Varley, Library Collection Development Director. “By accessing the digital version free through the Library, a reader could save up to $200 a year.”

The New York Times is one of the most esteemed newspapers in the U.S., receiving 125 Pulitzer Prize awards, more than any other newspaper. Established in 1851, The New York Times features world and national news, politics, business, the arts, with its official slogan: “All the News That’s Fit to Print.”

For more information on accessing The New York Times, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_LibraryLogoCMYK-1.jpg