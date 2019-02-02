Library expands public computer hours

DAYTON — With new and expanded facilities, Dayton Metro Library now has more computers available for public use. This means the Library is able to increase time limits on their use.

The following changes will go into effect January 15, 2019:

Initial computer session increases from 1 hour to 2 hours when using a Library card

Extension period increases from 10 minutes to 1 hour

Total time allowed per day increases from 3 hours to 11 hours

The Main Library in downtown Dayton has more than 130 computers available for the public – more than twice the number that had been available at the old Main Library. Across the Dayton Metro Library system, the number of computers available for public use has increased from approximately 350 to nearly 600. These include desktop computers, laptops in tech labs, and laptop lending machines (available at select locations).

“Having more computers available means individuals can use them for longer periods of time without making others wait,” said Josh Ashworth, Information Technology Services Director. “I hope this will result in a better experience for patrons and provide a benefit to those who use their Library card instead of guest passes.”

For patrons using guest passes rather than Dayton Metro Library cards, the initial session length remains 1 hour. Length of extension applies to both Library card and guest pass sessions.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

