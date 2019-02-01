January at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — Here’s some activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center to combat the cold:

Vino & Vinyasa

Join us for a special Valentine themed meditative, two-hour long venture into the practice of balancing both yoga and thoughtful wine tasting. You will incorporate all senses in a unique experience in order to better focus on the present moment. Must be 21 years of age to register. Location is Cassel Hills Golf Course Clubhoue. Fee is $25/residents/VRC members, $30 non-residents. Must be registered by Feb. 4.

Family Fun Night

Take a break from the winter cold and come to the Recreation Center for a night of family fun on February 23 from 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy the Aquatic Center, Climbing Wall, Luther’s Jungle, snacks, and crafts. Fee is $10 per family for up to six individuals. Note that pool closes at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Pickleball

Come join the fun and get a good cardio work out while playing indoors on our three Pickleball courts in the VRC gymnasium. This is for those aged 55 and up. It it free for VRC members, $3 drop in, and senior strength punch cards are accepted. Times are Monday/Wednesday from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New! Private Swim Lessons

This program is for anyone who wishes to have one-on-one lessons specific to their needs and schedules. All levels welcome. Half hour lessons will be taught by certified Water Safety Instructors. Lessons will be scheduled individually based on arranged meeting time with the instructor and availability of pool space. Lessons will be paid one at a time at the front desk, and you will receive a laminated pass to give to the instructor on the pool deck. Lessons will not be scheduled during Learn to Swim Programming due to instructor availability. Scheduling will be arranged by contacting Angie Brooks at abrooks@vandaliaohio.org or 415-2348. All ages are welcome. Classes are $15 per lesson for residents/VRC members, $17 for non-residents.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

