What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Parent-Teacher Conferences

Parents, do you have any concerns which you wish to discuss with any of your daughter/son’s teachers or counselor? Do you wish to discuss strategies which your daughter/son can do to improve academic performance during the 2nd semester? These are some of the many reasons to participate in Parent-Teacher Conferences which are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, 3:00-6:30 p.m. Bring your daughter/son to the conferences. To schedule conferences, please call Mrs. Cindy Snyder at 937-415-6309.

ACT TorchPrep Blitz

On Monday, Feb. 25, TorchPrep will provide an ACT Blitz at Butler for about 6 hours during the school day. According to TorchPrep, the Blitz will include motivation and encouragement for success, training in ACT test TorchPrep’s Code Crackers, and practice and implementation of Code Crackers. Cost of the Blitz is $80 and is limited to 50 students. Students who want to participate: bring an $80 check (payable to Vandalia-Butler City School District) to sign up in Guidance.

ACT for Juniors

All high schools are required by the State of Ohio to administer either the ACT or SAT for all Juniors in the Spring. At Butler, all of our Juniors will take the state-mandated ACT on March 12. The results of this ACT will be used by Juniors both for college admission purposes and as one of the ways by which each student in Ohio can show the level of standardized academic mastery necessary for graduation. The State of Ohio is paying for the March 12 ACT. Juniors, you have the following awesome opportunity! Juniors who earn at least a Math subscore of 22 on the March 12 ACT will be exempt from taking the final exam in May in their Math class. Juniors who earn at least an English subscore of 18 and at least a Reading subscore of 22 on the March 12 ACT will be exempt from taking the final exam in May in their English class! So, practice and prepare! Take advantage of the online programs in the CCRC during your study halls on Mondays-Tuesdays-Wednesdays.

