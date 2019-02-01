Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 20

America’s Best Value Inn, drug paraphernalia, Subject arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Pike, OVI, Male suspect crashed his vehicle in the 6000 block of Frederick Pike, arrested for OVI.

January 21

Verizon store, theft, A known subject stole a phone from the store. There is video of the incident and a warrant will be issued for the subject.

Walmart, theft, Male suspect exited the store with unpaid merchandise.

January 22

Speedway, drug possession, Responded to Speedway for a narcotics complaint. Located female matching description. Female was arrested for possession of drugs.

Drury Inn, domestic violence, Domestic violence between husband and wife. Husband was arrested for domestic violence and possession of controlled substance.

January 23

Walmart, theft, Male had exited the store without paying for merchandise, male also trespassing on property.

January 24

Deerfield, theft, Complainant reported the theft of a tablet computer from his unlocked vehicle parked in his driveway.

Walmart, criminal trespass, Subject trespassing at Walmart.

January 25

Comfort Inn & Suites, theft, The victim discovered his wedding band was missing from his hotel room after housekeeping serviced his room.

Walmart, theft, Unknown suspect stole the victim’s cell phone from her shopping cart.

Persons charged or arrested

Casey R. Whittamore, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jay W. Staup, 54, OVI, failure to control

Christopher D. Thomas, 48, theft

William L. Johnson-Washington, 33, theft

Jolene G. Estrella, 41, possession of drugs

Taylor R. Myers27, domestic violence, possession of controlled substances

Gary D. Boyd, 44, theft, criminal trespass

Amanda E. Stahl, 30, criminal trespass

