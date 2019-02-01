Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
January 20
America’s Best Value Inn, drug paraphernalia, Subject arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frederick Pike, OVI, Male suspect crashed his vehicle in the 6000 block of Frederick Pike, arrested for OVI.
January 21
Verizon store, theft, A known subject stole a phone from the store. There is video of the incident and a warrant will be issued for the subject.
Walmart, theft, Male suspect exited the store with unpaid merchandise.
January 22
Speedway, drug possession, Responded to Speedway for a narcotics complaint. Located female matching description. Female was arrested for possession of drugs.
Drury Inn, domestic violence, Domestic violence between husband and wife. Husband was arrested for domestic violence and possession of controlled substance.
January 23
Walmart, theft, Male had exited the store without paying for merchandise, male also trespassing on property.
January 24
Deerfield, theft, Complainant reported the theft of a tablet computer from his unlocked vehicle parked in his driveway.
Walmart, criminal trespass, Subject trespassing at Walmart.
January 25
Comfort Inn & Suites, theft, The victim discovered his wedding band was missing from his hotel room after housekeeping serviced his room.
Walmart, theft, Unknown suspect stole the victim’s cell phone from her shopping cart.
Persons charged or arrested
Casey R. Whittamore, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jay W. Staup, 54, OVI, failure to control
Christopher D. Thomas, 48, theft
William L. Johnson-Washington, 33, theft
Jolene G. Estrella, 41, possession of drugs
Taylor R. Myers27, domestic violence, possession of controlled substances
Gary D. Boyd, 44, theft, criminal trespass
Amanda E. Stahl, 30, criminal trespass
Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.