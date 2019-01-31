Butler Township sells land to Minster Bank

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees voted to sell nearly an acre of land to Minster Bank on Monday evening. The parcel, adjacent to the former township administration buildings on N. Dixie Drive, had been marketed off and on over the past several years along with the vacated buildings.

Minster Bank will pay $185,00 for the properties, $35,000 more than the most recent appraisal in 2013.

The trustees also voted to approve the 2018 Annual Township Highway System mileage as certified by the Montgomery County Engineer at 45.861 miles. That is an increase of .21 miles due to the York Center Drive extension.

In other action, the trustees designated Administrator Erika Vogel as the township’s authorized agent for vehicle registration and title transfers and approved an ownership transfer for the liquor permit for Liquor and Wine Warehouse.

The trustees are scheduled to meet February 11 at 5 p.m. for a work session. Their next regular business meeting is set for February 25 at 7 p.m.

The Butler Township Administrative Office will be closed on Monday, February 18, 2019 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The office will re-open on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 8 a.m. Trash service will NOT be delayed.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

