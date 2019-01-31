Williams is Student Top Chef – Vandalia

VANDALIA — Mary Williams was the overall winner of the Top Chef – Vandalia studend kitchen kickoff on January 16.

“Mary has enjoyed watching TV programs Cupcake Wars and Chopped with her brother, Jack and sister, Olivia for several years,” said her father, Jack. “She has been practicing her talents for some time.”

Her in-house practice gave her some sense of what to expect.

“I liked explaining to the three judges how I made my creation,” said Mary. “I also liked when they asked how I made my dish and how it tasted. I love candy so I don’t know yet what I will buy with the gift certificate I won at Krogers.”

“The Top Chef – Vandalia program has helped to allow our local student body an opportunity to experience independence in the kitchen under pressure, speak to an audience, and receive constructive feedback, while engaging with the community,” said Aaron Messenger, Recreation Manager at the Vandalia Recreation Center. “We are pleased to have former Vandalia students volunteer to judge and appreciate the corporate sponsorship. This is an example of why I love my job.”

