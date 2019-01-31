Aullwood’s February Calendar

BUTLER TWP. — February marks the middle of winter. Enjoy a Sugarbush Walk learning the history of making maple syrup at Aullwood Farm or count birds during the Annual Great Backyard Bird Count. Bring your friends and neighbors to our popular Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood for wonderful food, fun, and tastes of local beer.

Project FeederWatch

Thursdays and Fridays, February 1, 14, 15, 28 and March 1 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Come count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories and count more birds. Our bird counts help contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Visit the Cornell website at www.feederwatch.org for more information. (Center)

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, February 3 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series welcomes an amazing wildlife and nature artist – DeVere Burt. He draws artistic inspiration from an academic and professional background in the natural sciences that focuses on landscapes and endangered vertebrates. Recently he combined these two interests with a lifelong interest in John James Audubon. Burt has created and produced for exhibition and tour, “Audubon’s River”, a portfolio of 56 paintings inspired by Audubon’s life. They are used to illustrate a lecture given by DeVere about the artist. Included in the portfolio are paintings inspired by Audubon’s work in Florida in 1831 and 1832, and his search for the Great Auk and Labrador Duck along the coast of Labrador in 1833. Additional paintings relate to Audubon’s last expedition up the Missouri River in 1843 to research North American mammals for a new book. DeVere also founded the Masterworks for Nature group of wildlife and landscape artists that has worked with nonprofit conservation organizations to raise nearly 1.7 million for educational and wildlife management projects around the Midwest. (Center)

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, February 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the frosty landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-member admission is $7.00. (Center)

Sunday, February 10 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series welcomes Matthew Shumar, Program Coordinator for the Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative (OBCI). Prior to working with OBCI, he was the Project Coordinator and co-editor of The Second Atlas of Breeding Birds in Ohio. Matthew’s research interests include landscape ecology, in particular anthropogenic effects on Neotropical migrants. He is also interested in engaging the public in community science efforts and exploring new opportunities for collaborative efforts among academia, agency professionals and amateur ecologists. Shumar is also involved with the Lights Out Ohio program across the state of Ohio. This project helps reduce bird mortality rates from collisions with buildings and increases data collection success with volunteer training and public outreach and education. (Center)

Chipmunk Adventures Classes for Preschool Children

There is always a new adventure around the corner when children join us in Chipmunk Classes at Aullwood. Classes are on February 13, and March 13, 2019. Growing up in nature develops a physically and emotionally healthy childhood while encouraging a life-long appreciation for our earth. Cognitive as well as hands-on experiences, stories, songs, and art work are enjoyed in each session. Please dress for the weather conditions. We will be outside for part of every session unless severe weather threatens. Chipmunk Adventures is for 2-5 year olds (with an adult). The themes and dates are:

-Three Hoots for Owls, February 13 – Wednesday, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

– Blow Wind Blow, March 13 – Wednesday, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Both classes for the winter Chipmunk Adventures will be held at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center at Aullwood Farm. Individual classes: $15 for members, $17 for non-members. Class limit: 10 (5 minimum). For more information call 937-890-7360.

National Audubon Society’s Great Backyard Bird Count

February 15 – 18, 2019 will be the 22nd Annual Great Backyard Bird Count which is a joint venture of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time. Now, more than 160,000 people of all ages and walks of life worldwide join the four-day count each February to create an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds. This free event is an opportunity for families, students, and people of all ages to discover the wonders of nature in backyards, schoolyards, and local parks, and, at the same time, make an important contribution to bird conservation. Everyone can take part, from novice bird watchers to experts, by counting birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the event and reporting their sightings online at www.birdcount.org. Participants can also discover what birds others are finding in their backyards – whether in their own neighborhood or thousands of miles away. Additional online resources include tips to help identify birds, a photo gallery, and special materials for educators. For more information, contact Sam Romeo, Environmental Educator, at (937) 890-7360, ext. 223 or sromeo@audubon.org

Aullwood’s Great Backyard Bird Count

Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on February 16 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. for a fun discovery walk as we participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count! Help Sam find as many birds as possible during an exciting walk all around Aullwood’s trails. All participants will begin in the Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. followed by a coffee break in the bird watching room at 9:00 a.m. After checking out Aullwood’s feeders, participants will go back on the trails to count more birds! Bring binoculars! This is a free learning opportunity and is open to all levels of birders. (Center)

*Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood

Bring your friends and join us for Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood on Saturday, February 16, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Marie S. Aull Education Center, 1000 Aullwood Road. Our event sponsors include; Choice Comfort Services, Leppla Associates, Ltd., Fred P. Kreuzer CPA & Associates, LLC and Bonbright Distributors. Bonbright will bring a wide variety of beers including Miller Lite, Crispin Rosé Cider, Doom Pedal White Ale, Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald, and Cigar City Jai Lai IPA. Local brewers Fifth Street Brewpub, Warped Wing Brewing Company and The Hairless Hare Brewery will introduce patrons to their best winter lagers, stouts and ales. All guests will be able to join an informative beer tasting session with our local beer masters and discover some of their secrets to creating an amazing beer! Raffle prizes will be awarded from our local breweries and restaurants! We are pleased to welcome amazing restaurants and caterers including: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, Company 7 BBQ, Mrs. B’s Catering, McAlister’s Deli, Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, Rob’s Restaurant & Catering and Stone House Sweets Bakery & Coffee House. Each will provide tastes of their most popular culinary delights for everyone to enjoy. Topping off the evening will be The Sugargrove Bluegrass Band as they entertain us with delightful bluegrass music – perfect for spending time with friends. Our drawings for raffle prizes top off the evening at 9:00 p.m.! The cost per person is $40 which supports Aullwood’s environmental education programs. Reservations are a must with only 225 tickets available. Call Aullwood at (937) 890-7360. (Center)

Sugarbush Walks

Saturdays and Sundays, February 16, 17, 23 and 24 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Farm Discovery Center. The sap begins to move in the sugar maple trees as the length of each day increases. This is a perfect time to be outdoors – the air is crisp and bird song is increasing. During this enchanting time, a broken maple twig will “bleed” sweet sap and a hole drilled in the trunk will quickly produce a bucket full of the essence of spring. The clear sap, if boiled, will turn into delicious maple syrup. Join us for an Aullwood Sugarbush Walk in February as we learn the history of making maple syrup. Stoll out to the sugarbush looking for sap flowing from trees and signs of animals. Discover the wonder of food making from trees as we walk to the sugar house and taste maple syrup! (Farm)

Sugar maple sap is collected in containers during Sugarbrush Walks in February. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Sugarbrush.jpeg Sugar maple sap is collected in containers during Sugarbrush Walks in February. Contributed photo Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullood is Saturday, February at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Taste.jpeg Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullood is Saturday, February at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. Contributed photo