Morton Aviators of the Month – December

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Sixth Grade Aviators of the Month for December. Pictured left to right are Noel Smith, Grace Weber, Aubrey Clark, Caleb Hickey, Gavin Donovan, and Trace Crouch.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Seventh Grade Aviators of the Month for December. Pictured left to right are Sonia Washburn, Jenna Christian, Ryan Miller, Jonathan Stevens, Rocco London Jr., and Alyssa Hall.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Eighth Grade Aviators of the Month for December. Pictured left to right are Cohen Hale, Helen Tracy, Kaylee Winkle, Emily Morrow, Danny Edwards, and Tristen Vandervort.