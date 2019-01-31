Gabbard’s 52 Weeks on display at Municipal Building

VANDALIA — Artist Erin Gabbard’s Exhibit “52 Weeks” will be showing at the Vandalia Municipal Building thru the end of February 2019.

Erin Gabbard’s art focuses on fabric work that weaves a story through textures and patterns. She picked up her first needle and thread at the age of 10 when her mother taught her how to cross-stitch. From there her technique began to evolve with the addition of paints and fabrics. This piece inspired a new approach to her art through a layered mosaic of textiles. Erin lives on a small farm in Madison Township with her husband, children, dogs and chickens. For more information about the Gabbards’ homegrown art and music visit howlerhillsfarm.com

This exhibit is open to the public Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 333 James Bohanan Drive, Vandalia, Ohio.

Erin Gabbard’s exhibit 52 Weeks is on display at the Vandalia Municipal building each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of February. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Gabbard1.jpg Erin Gabbard’s exhibit 52 Weeks is on display at the Vandalia Municipal building each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of February. Contributed photo Erin Gabbard’s exhibit 52 Weeks is on display at the Vandalia Municipal building each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of February. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Gabbard2.jpg Erin Gabbard’s exhibit 52 Weeks is on display at the Vandalia Municipal building each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of February. Contributed photo