Setzer named Distinguished Service Award recipient

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce has announced that Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer will be the recipient of the 2018 Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award. That award, along with the other annual chamber awards, will be presented at the 2018 Honor Awards Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 19 at Celebrations II Banquet Center on Poe Avenue.

Setzer was nominated by the Rotary Club of Vandalia, the City of Vandalia, the Vandalia-Butler City Schools, the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler, the Vandalia Lioness Club, and the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry.

Vandalia-Butler Board of Education Member Mary Kilsheimer was the other nominee.

Setzer taught for 32 years in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools before retiring in 1985. In 1982 she was elected to the Vandalia City Council and served until 2000. From 2001-2008 she served four terms as the Ohio State Representative for the 40th District.

In 2009, she was elected Mayor of Vandalia and continues to serve in the capacity.

Setzer has also served in the Vandalia Rotary Club, on the Rotary District 6670 Board, and many other committees and commissions.

“What I have done I haven’t done for recognition or anything like that,” said Setzer. “I’ve done it because I love the community. I always have, and believe in if its going to be its up to me. I figured I had things to offer and people granted me the honor to go do things. My purpose was to help others, see things evolve, and be instrumental in mentoring others.

“My life has been so filled with rewarding things and I’ve always had other people supporting me. Without those people I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the things I’ve done.”

Tickets to the Honor Awards Banquet, which are $35 each or a table of 8 for $250, can be purchased at the Chamber office or by calling 898-5351.

The other awards and their nominees are:

The Non-Profit and Business awards are designed to recognize and honor a non-profit, small business and business in Vandalia / Butler Township which, in a given year, has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community.

Non-Profit of the Year

Sister Cities of Vandalia

Vandalia-Butler Foundation

Small Business of the Year

Buckeye Trailer Repair & Fabrication

Hairless Hare Brewery

Neely Dental Group

Pinned Up Salon

Business of the Year

GE Aviation

Scene 75 Entertainment Center

Chamber Ambassador of the Year

Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce

Don Neff – Neff and Associates

Mary Feucht – Shelter Insurance

Business Professional of the Year

Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community.

Larry Taylor – Beau Townsend Ford/Lincoln

Steve Staub – Staub Manufacturing

Award to be presented at Chamber Honors Banquet Feb. 19

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

