Chamber Award nominees announced

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce has released the names of the nominees for the 2018 Honor Awards Banquet. That banquet will be held on Tursday, Feb. 19 at Celebrations II Banquet Center on Poe Avenue.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets, which are $35 each or a table of 8 for $250, can be purchased at the Chamber office or by calling 898-5351.

The Non-Profit and Business awards are designed to recognize and honor a non-profit, small business and business in Vandalia / Butler Township which, in a given year, has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community.

Non-Profit of the Year

Sister Cities of Vandalia

Vandalia-Butler Foundation

Small Business of the Year

Buckeye Trailer Repair & Fabrication

Hairless Hare Brewery

Neely Dental Group

Pinned Up Salon

Business of the Year

GE Aviation

Scene 75 Entertainment Center

Chamber Ambassador of the Year

Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce

Don Neff – Neff and Associates

Mary Feucht – Shelter Insurance

Business Professional of the Year

Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community.

Larry Taylor – Beau Townsend Ford/Lincoln

Steve Staub – Staub Manufacturing

Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award

Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award is intended to recognize a “lifetime” of achievement in contributing to the betterment of the communities of Vandalia and Butler Township. In memory of his vision, Marvin Link’s name has been attached to the Distinguished Service Award to honor excellence in volunteer work to the communities.

Arlene Setzer

Mary Kilsheimer

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

