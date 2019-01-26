Chamber Award nominees announced

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce has released the names of the nominees for the 2018 Honor Awards Banquet. That banquet will be held on Tursday, Feb. 19 at Celebrations II Banquet Center on Poe Avenue.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets, which are $35 each or a table of 8 for $250, can be purchased at the Chamber office or by calling 898-5351.
The Non-Profit and Business awards are designed to recognize and honor a non-profit, small business and business in Vandalia / Butler Township which, in a given year, has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community.
Non-Profit of the Year
- Sister Cities of Vandalia
- Vandalia-Butler Foundation
Small Business of the Year
- Buckeye Trailer Repair & Fabrication
- Hairless Hare Brewery
- Neely Dental Group
- Pinned Up Salon
Business of the Year
- GE Aviation
- Scene 75 Entertainment Center
Chamber Ambassador of the Year
Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce
- Don Neff – Neff and Associates
- Mary Feucht – Shelter Insurance
Business Professional of the Year
Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community.
- Larry Taylor – Beau Townsend Ford/Lincoln
- Steve Staub – Staub Manufacturing
Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award
Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award is intended to recognize a “lifetime” of achievement in contributing to the betterment of the communities of Vandalia and Butler Township. In memory of his vision, Marvin Link’s name has been attached to the Distinguished Service Award to honor excellence in volunteer work to the communities.
- Arlene Setzer
- Mary Kilsheimer
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.