Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
January 13
Benchwood Road @ I-75, drug paraphernalia, Driver stopped for one headlight, and failing to use turn signal. Passenger had warrants and possessed marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
January 14
Benchwood Road, theft, Victim placed trash container beside curb upon moving from the residence. Now being contacted by Rumpke asking for container.
McSmith Rd., criminal damaging, Suspect punctured holes in 2 tires on 2 different trucks in victims driveway.
January 15
America’s Best Value Inn, disorderly conduct, Intoxicated person found trying to get into room, so heavily intoxicated, he was not able to care for himself, and after warning, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Walmart, theft, Theft of television from Walmart.
Miller Lane, theft, Theft of cell phone and iPad from unlocked vehicle.
DayAir Credit Union, identity fraud, Unknown suspect forged the victim’s name to withdraw money from his bank account.
January 16
Walmart, theft, Male and female suspect exited the store without paying for merchandise.
Walmart, theft, Male suspect exited the store without paying for merchandise.
N. Dixie @ Benchwood Road, drug possession, Arrested suspended operator during traffic stop for warrants. During inventory marijuana was found.
January 18
Walmart, theft,
An Adult male subject was arrested for theft and issued a summons.
January 19
Walmart, theft, Three juvenile males stole multiple DVD movies from Walmart. All three were trespassed and released with charges being forwarded to JJC.
Walmart, theft, Two juveniles stole merchandise from Walmart and fled on foot. Officers caught both after a foot chase.
Persons charged or arrested
James G. Stevens, 44, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, warrants for drug paraphernalia (2) and receiving stolen property
Anthony E. Ryan, 56, disorderly conduct
Tayana L. Hargrave, 30, warrant arrest for probation violation
Shawn M. Wendling, 48, theft
Aundrea M. Patterson, 27, theft
Lazarus L. Burdette, 42, theft
Daniel E. Simpson, 57, theft
Robert W. Foulkes, 26, drug possession, driving while suspended, warrant for driving under suspension
Corey L. Miracle, 21, theft
Eric Tuyishime, 20, theft
3 juvenile arrests for theft
Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.