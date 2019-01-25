Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 12

After being dispatched for a possible domestic incident, Tequila Dansby was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. She was taken to the county jail.

After a traffic stop for no headlights, Alisha Hosken was cited for no headlights and issued a summons for marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. She was released at the scene.

January 13

After being dispatched on a disorderly call to an address on Westhafer Road, Jonathan Moore was arrested on a warrant out of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. He was taken to the county jail.

Monroe Police informed a victim that his van, which had been parked in the Rite Aid parking lot, was found stolen in Monroe. The investigation continues.

January 14

A resident on Karns Dr. reported known subjects came to his residence, kicked the back door in, and stole his belongings while he was at work. The investigation continues.

An unknown person broke into BSD Auto Body and stole a truck frame and tail lights as well as two batteries from a dump truck. The investigation continues.

Jeffrey C. English was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on N. Brown School Road. He was taken the county jail and the victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

January 15

An unknown person drove onto the lot at BSD Auto Body and stole two tail lights and a tire. Surveillance video appears to show the same suspect vehicle as a previous incident. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop for no headlights, David Odom was issued a summons for marijuana possession.

January 16

Kevin Knight was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Robinette Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

An employee of Rite Aid reported an unknown person purchased items with a counterfeit $100 bill. The investigation continues.

January 17

A complainant reported that she was sexually assaulted at the Hawthorne Suites by a known family member in April, 2017 that resulted in the birth of a child. The investigation continues.

An employee of Shell said two suspects came into the store and stole two lighters and two bottles of Mountain Dew and fled in a black Toyota sedan. The investigation continues.

A resident on Rader Drive reported that someone broke into his shed and stole a chain saw, weed cutter, a power cord, and a tarp. The investigation continues.

Miller Motors reported that an unknown person broke into the business, took a key to a pickup truck, and stole it. The vehicle was recovered the next day by West Carrollton Police. The driver was taken to the county jail on unrelated charges.

January 18

Randall Cox was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/public intoxication after being found drunk near Hocks Pharmacy. He was taken home and released to a family member.

A resident on Reichard Dr. reported that unknown suspect(s) stole his license plate and replaced it with a dealer tag. The dealer tag was seized and the stolen plate entered into LEADS.

