January at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — Here’s some activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center to combat the drab and dreary January:

HHC Lil Sprouts “Parent & Me” Preschool Classes (ages 2-5)

Share your love for learning and cooking with your little one in this fun, interactive healthy cooking class. Classes are theme based and start with an age appropriate nutrition activity to set the stage for learning. Our certified instructor will walk you and your little chef through the steps to create a healthy recipe. After a morning of laughter and learning, your child will look forward to many more family cooking adventures. The class costs $20 and is for ages 2-5. The first class of the series will be on Saturday, January 26 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Vandalia Senior Center where the children will learn how to create healthy smoothies using fresh fruits and vegetables. Your child will participate in the “Hokey Pokey Blueberry Song” and make fresh Blueberry Smoothies. Contact Tracey Williams for more information at tracey@thyme2getcooking.com.

Senior Pickleball

Come join the fun and get a good cardio work out while playing indoors on our three Pickleball courts in the VRC gymnasium. This is for those aged 55 and up. It it free for VRC members, $3 drop in, and senior strength punch cards are accepted. Times are Monday/Wednesday from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New! Private Swim Lessons

This program is for anyone who wishes to have one-on-one lessons specific to their needs and schedules. All levels welcome. Half hour lessons will be taught by certified Water Safety Instructors. Lessons will be scheduled individually based on arranged meeting time with the instructor and availability of pool space. Lessons will be paid one at a time at the front desk, and you will receive a laminated pass to give to the instructor on the pool deck. Lessons will not be scheduled during Learn to Swim Programming due to instructor availability. Scheduling will be arranged by contacting Angie Brooks at abrooks@vandaliaohio.org or 415-2348. All ages are welcome. Classes are $15 per lesson for residents/VRC members, $17 for non-residents.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

