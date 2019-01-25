What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Advanced Placement meeting

All students currently taking an AP class are asked to meet with Mr. Kelly Stevens on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. in the PAT to discuss the upcoming AP testing in May. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Stevens in Guidance at 937-415-6312 or at kelly.stevens@vbcsd.com.

Turnabout Dance

This year’s Turnabout Dance will occur on Saturday, Feb. 2, 8-11 p.m. The theme for the dance is “Super Heroes.” Attire: although the theme for the dance is superheroes, you do not need to dress as a superhero. Feel free to dress up or down as you wish, as long as it’s school appropriate! Cost: $10 per person or $20 per couple. Tickets go on sale during lunch, January 28 to February 1. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Students taking classes at CTC can contact Ms. Sue Zurn (Sue.Zurn@vbcsd.com) to make arrangements for tickets. Outside dance request forms (click here) for the Turnabout Dance are due to Mr. Kevin Longley by Wednesday, Jan. 30.

ACT TorchPrep Blitz

On Monday, Feb. 25, TorchPrep will provide an ACT Blitz at Butler for about 6 hours during the school day. According to TorchPrep, the Blitz will include motivation and encouragement for success, training in ACT test TorchPrep’s Code Crackers, and practice and implementation of Code Crackers. Cost of the Blitz is $80 and is limited to 50 students. Students who want to participate: bring an $80 check (payable to Vandalia-Butler City School District) to sign up in Guidance.

Senior news

Graduation Date

Reminder, Graduation for the Class of 2019 will be on Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m. in the SAC.

Seniors: Yearbook Picture

The deadline to have your yearbook picture taken by Easterling is January 31. Please schedule it today if you have not already done so. Easterling Studios: 937-222-8410 or visit their website at http://www.easterlingstudios.com. Any questions, please contact our yearbook advisor, Ms. Martha Thomas, at martha.thomas@vbcsd.com.

Seniors: Baby Pictures

Seniors, January 31 is also the final deadline to submit your baby picture to Mrs. Jennifer Cornell (Jennifer.Cornell@vbcsd.com) or Ms. Martha Thomas (Martha.Thomas@vbcsd.com). These pictures will be used in the yearbook and at the Senior Dinner.

Senior Field Trip to Cedar Point

Seniors will be taking the annual senior field trip to Cedar Point on Thursday, May 23. The deadline for submitting the $50 deposit and permission form to Mrs. Kim Thaler is Friday, Feb. 1.

