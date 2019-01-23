Demmitt, Helke PBIS earn awards

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education received an update on the district-wide implementation of a program designed to improve schools through positive behaviors and attitudes on Tuesday night.

Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports, known as PBIS, has been implemented at Helke Elementary for 4 years and Demmitt for 3. On Tuesday, Helke’s PBIS team was awarded a Silver Award of Distinction while Demmitt received a Bronze Award of Distinction that based on the quality of their implementation.

District-wide, PBIS is being implemented with three common expectations that students will be respectful, responsible, and resourceful. Students are encouraged to show kindness, be responsible for their behavior and decisions, and be resourceful in solving problems.

“Those are soft skills that any employer would want,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary.

Implementation has gone so well at Helke that the team has presented at the National PBIS conference in Chicago, one of just two schools from Ohio to do so.

Also recognized at Tuesday’s meeting was the Board itself. January is School Board Recognition Month in Ohio and O’Leary thanked the Board for their service.

“The Board plays a vital role in helping set the vision of the district, its an important team relationship especially with Eric and I, they help with accountability and all the advocacy you do with legislators, other elected officials, and the community at large is invaluable to us,” said O’Leary.

“It is very nice to work with a Board of Education that provides such good vision and always has kids at the first and foremost of every decision they make as well as supporting staff, including Rob and myself,” said Treasurer Eric Beavers. “Thank you for your time, thank you for your efforts, and thank you for your commitment.”

The Board also heard High School Happenings from Sylvia Stalter, the President of the Class of 2020, and Liz Huddleson, Secretary of the Class of 2020.

During his financial report, Beavers noted that spending and revenues were on target as the district passed the halfway point of its fiscal year. The district ended December with nearly $14.5 million in the General Fund. The district expects to receive its second real estate tax distribution of around $13.8 million in February.

The district also accepted a donation of 625 gift cards valued at $10 each from Scene 75 for use in the Helke Elementary School PBIS program.

In addition to personnel matters, the Board gave the green light to the annual trip to Washington, DC by Morton Middle School eighth graders November 5-8, 2019.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting in conjunction with Youth in Government Day on Tuesday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room.

Vandalia-Butler Board of Education members received cerificates on Tuesday in honor of School Board Recognition Month. Pictured left to right are Treasurer Eric Beavers, Board Member Missy Pruszynski, Vice President Rodney Washburn, President Holly Herbst, Board Members Mary Kilsheimer and Kent Zimmerman, and Superintendent Rob O’Leary. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_BOE.jpg Vandalia-Butler Board of Education members received cerificates on Tuesday in honor of School Board Recognition Month. Pictured left to right are Treasurer Eric Beavers, Board Member Missy Pruszynski, Vice President Rodney Washburn, President Holly Herbst, Board Members Mary Kilsheimer and Kent Zimmerman, and Superintendent Rob O’Leary. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Demmitt Elementary School PBIS team was given Bronze recognition for its implementation of PBIS. Pictured left to right are Malane Bottles, Patricia Edwards, Andrea Muntz, Tara Caldwell, Rachel Peck, Marylou Shafer, Garry Martin, Kate Todd, and Josh Pohl. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_DemmittPBIS.jpg The Demmitt Elementary School PBIS team was given Bronze recognition for its implementation of PBIS. Pictured left to right are Malane Bottles, Patricia Edwards, Andrea Muntz, Tara Caldwell, Rachel Peck, Marylou Shafer, Garry Martin, Kate Todd, and Josh Pohl. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Helke Elementary School PBIS team was given Silver recognition for its implementation of PBIS. Pictured left to right are Marylou Shafer, Amy Heis, Rhonda Davis, Amanda Blake, Julie Mahl, Nicole Monroe, Rindy Roberts, Brian Tregoning, and Josh Pohl https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_HelkePBIS.jpg The Helke Elementary School PBIS team was given Silver recognition for its implementation of PBIS. Pictured left to right are Marylou Shafer, Amy Heis, Rhonda Davis, Amanda Blake, Julie Mahl, Nicole Monroe, Rindy Roberts, Brian Tregoning, and Josh Pohl Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.