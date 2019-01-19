Discover lost Dayton history

DAYTON — What notable places in Dayton history have been lost to the ages? How many still exist in some form? Author Andrew Walsh writes about these sites in his 2018 book Lost Dayton, OH. The author will talk about his book and his research at seven Dayton Metro Library Branches this spring:

Tue, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. – Brookville Branch, 120 Blue Pride Dr.

Mon, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. – Northmont Branch, 333 W. National Rd.

Mon, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m. – Electra C Doren Branch, 701 Troy St.

Mon, March 4, 6:30 p.m. – Miamisburg Branch, 545 E. Linden Ave.

Mon, March 11, 6:30 p.m. – Huber Heights Branch, 6160 Chambersburg Rd.

Mon, March 18, 6:30 p.m. – Belmont Branch, 1041 Watervliet Ave.

Mon, April 22, 6 p.m. – Vandalia Branch, 330 S. Dixie Dr.

From the Wright Brothers Factory to the park that hosted the first NFL game, Walsh explores a diverse selection of retail, industrial, entertainment and residential sites from Dayton’s disappearing legacy. The program is free and open to the public; copies of the book will be available for purchase and autographing.

“My interest in local history began shortly after I moved to Dayton when I was curious about the area surrounding my then-apartment in the Dayton Towers,” says Walsh. “As I began to research, I quickly became fascinated by a city that was once a major powerhouse, and that still has a lot of fight left despite suffering from crippling losses in recent decades.”

Walsh is a research librarian at Sinclair Community College. His published works range from scholarly articles to web content and magazine features. He posts about Dayton history and development on his website, DaytonVistas.com.

For more information on the Library programs, visit the online calendar at DaytonMetroLibary.org/Events or call (937) 463-2665.

Walsh https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Walsh.jpg Walsh Contributed photo

Author to speak at library branches