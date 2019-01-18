What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes five times per year at Butler for our students. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3-5 p.m., January 22 thru February 28. This Winter class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. The cost of the full program is $415 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Visit https://bit.ly/2LYDm8L for an application.

Senior news

Graduation Date

Reminder, Graduation for the Class of 2019 will be on Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m. in the SAC.

Seniors: Yearbook Picture

The deadline to have your yearbook picture taken by Easterling is January 31. Please schedule it today if you have not already done so. Easterling Studios: 937-222-8410 or visit their website at http://www.easterlingstudios.com. Any questions, please contact our yearbook advisor, Ms. Martha Thomas, at martha.thomas@vbcsd.com.

Seniors: Baby Pictures

Seniors, January 31 is also the final deadline to submit your baby picture to Mrs. Jennifer Cornell (Jennifer.Cornell@vbcsd.com) or Ms. Martha Thomas (Martha.Thomas@vbcsd.com). These pictures will be used in the yearbook and at the Senior Dinner.

Senior Field Trip to Cedar Point

Seniors will be taking the annual senior field trip to Cedar Point on Thursday, May 23. The deadline for submitting the $50 deposit and permission form to Mrs. Kim Thaler is Friday, Feb. 1.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_VB-5.jpg