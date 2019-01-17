Pasta and Bingo night at Polk Grove

BUTLER TWP. — Polk Grove United Church of Christ will hold a Pasta and Bingo Night on Sunday, February 3rd in an effort to help fund the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative. The dinner will be served at 4:00 pm and Bingo will begin at 5:00.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door. $10.00 for Adults and $8.00 for seniors and children under 12. The dinner includes salad, your choice of spaghetti and meatballs or chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, dessert and a bingo card. Additional bingo cards can be purchased for $1.00 each. Bingo Prizes and 50/50 raffle will be up for grabs.

In an effort to change the lives of thousands of orphans suffering from malnutrition and stunting, Wittenberg University is partnering with Polk Grove as part of the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative.

The southern African Kingdom of Lesotho, a small landlocked country that suffered from the harsh realities of Apartheid for more than 40 years, is one of the 30 poorest countries in the world. The country has an HIV prevalence rate of 23.9 percent and the highest per capita death rate from HIV of any country globally.

Polk Grove hopes to fund and provide volunteers to help pack the meals. Wittenberg students will be present at the event working side by side with the volunteers. The meal packing event will take place in spring. “Right now we hope to engage the community in this project,” commented Steve Pax, member of the Polk Grove Mission committee. “Come to the Pasta and Bingo night and learn more about this exciting opportunity.”

The meals are complete with a nutritional supplement that contains 21 vitamins and minerals and will go to children under the age of 5 in Lesotho suffering from severe/chronic malnutrition and stunting. The meals contain a nutritional supplement that includes 21 vitamins and minerals. “Our goal is to feed 20,000 needy individuals, said Pax. “This is a very giving community, and we are certain we can meet this goal and effect a change in many lives.” Polk Grove is located at 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton OH 45414. For more information contact the church office at 937-890-1821.

Event is fundraiser for Lesotho Nutrition Initiative