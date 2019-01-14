Troy man killed in accident on National Road

VANDALIA — A Troy man has been identified as the driver of a car that crashed near Beau Townsend Nissan on Sunday evening.
James McClellan, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene in the single-car accident that snapped a utility pole on West National Road. There were no other injuries in the accident.
According to the Ohio State Police, McClellan’s car was traveling eastbound on W. National Road when it veered off the right side of the road and struck the utility pole on the driver’s side of the car. The car then wrapped around the pole, trapping the victim inside the vehicle.
State Police are investigating speed and slick roads as possible factors in the accident.
