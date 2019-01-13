January at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — Here’s some activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center to combat the drab and dreary January:

Fortnite Friday

Where will you be dropping for Fortnite® Friday? Come squad up at the VRC and participate in a Fortnite® tournament to win prizes and a pizza party! Prizes go to the top 3 finishers in the tournament which include giftcards to GameStop and VRC merchandise. This program is for ages 12 – 15. It will cost $10 for a resident/VRC member and $12 for a non- resident. This event will be held on January 18th, at the Vandalia Recreation Center, from 6pm – 9pm. Contact Aaron Messenger for more information at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org.

Taste of HHC Kids (ages 5-13)

Cooking is a great way to introduce healthy foods to kids. Our Taste of HHC Kids cooking classes are theme based and designed to bring kids into the kitchen for a fun & healthy experience. Through learning and hands-on cooking, we inspire young chefs to enjoy fresh, healthy, and natural foods. Class begins with a nutrition lesson and activity. We then roll up our sleeves and create some heathy recipes using whole ingredients and simple appliances. Kids will be introduced to kitchen safety, proper cutting technique and basic cooking skills. This class costs $30 and is for ages 5-13. The first class of this series will be on Thursday, January 17 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Vandalia Senior Center. The theme will be a healthy baking class where students will learn to make some delicious goodies using whole foods and healthier ingredients. Contact Tracey Williams for more information at tracey@thyme2getcooking.com.

HHC Lil Sprouts “Parent & Me” Preschool Classes (ages 2-5)

Share your love for learning and cooking with your little one in this fun, interactive healthy cooking class. Classes are theme based and start with an age appropriate nutrition activity to set the stage for learning. Our certified instructor will walk you and your little chef through the steps to create a healthy recipe. After a morning of laughter and learning, your child will look forward to many more family cooking adventures. The class costs $20 and is for ages 2-5. The first class of the series will be on Saturday, January 26 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Vandalia Senior Center where the children will learn how to create healthy smoothies using fresh fruits and vegetables. Your child will participate in the “Hokey Pokey Blueberry Song” and make fresh Blueberry Smoothies. Contact Tracey Williams for more information at tracey@thyme2getcooking.com.

Top Chef Vandalia

Come show off your skills in the kitchen! You will be provided with a variety of basic ingredients along with any additional ingredients you bring yourself. There will be a time limit that you will have to make your best delicacy in. After you complete your dish, there will be judges to choose the best based on taste and appearance. The winner will receive a prize and a certificate of Top Chef –Vandalia. This session will be on Wednesday, January 16 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. It will be $15 for residents and VRC members and $20 for non-residents. This session is for ages 8-13 and will be held at the Vandalia Senior Center. The theme for this event will be “Festive Food”. This includes holiday and party foods. Contact Aaron Messenger for more information at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org.

