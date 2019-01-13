Preschool students complete art project

VANDALIA — Preschool students at Demmitt Elementary School recently created a replica of a glass art piece by Dale Chihuly that hangs at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. The collective piece of art was worked on all of the preschool students.

The art was done in collaboration with an art teacher funded through a VISIONS grant from the Vandalia-Butler Foundation awarded to preschool teacher Amber Helton.

The art has been donated to the Board of Education office to be hung for display. One of the pieces will also be hung in the Demmitt office.

Preschool students at Demmitt Elementary School recently created a replica of a glass art piece by Dale Chihuly that hangs at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_PreschoolGlassArt.jpeg Preschool students at Demmitt Elementary School recently created a replica of a glass art piece by Dale Chihuly that hangs at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. Contributed photo

Piece is replica of art at Indianapolis Children’s Museum

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.