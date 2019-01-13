New doctor joins Vandalia practice

VANDALIA — Elizabeth Swartzwelder-Cozad, MD, is joining Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia. Dr. Swartzwelder-Cozad received her medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and completed the Wright State University Family Medicine Residency program.

Dr. Swartzwelder-Cozad joins Joseph Allen, MD, Heather Branam, CNP, Sari Bright, CNP, Christopher Lauricella, DO, Samantha Loel, CNP and Sara Wilson, CNP.

Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia is located at 55 Elva Court and 810 Falls Creek Rd., Suite B, both in Vandalia. The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling (937) 208-7776.

