Police invite teens to Explorer program

VANDALIA — A new program designed to introduce teens to the many careers in law enforcement is underway at the Vandalia Division of Police. The Explorers Program kicked off in late summer.

“Exploring is a unique career development program for young adults ages 14-20,” said Holly Estepp, Vandalia Crime Prevention Of cer and the VDP liaison working with the group. “The program provides students with an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of career elds and network with pro- fessionals already working in those elds.”

Those in the program get hands-on experience to determine whether or not a particular career eld

is right for them. The members develop valuable networking contacts with professionals working in selected career elds, and meet other youth with similar interests and aspirations.

“Exploring is the rst step in identifying career possibilities while having fun in an exciting and informal environment,” Estepp said.

A recent group outing involved demonstration of a radar gun used to clock vehicle speeds. The group, positioned in a lot just off of National Road, and turns using the radar equipment.

Contact Holly Estepp, 415-2272 for more infor- mation on the Vandalia Explorer Program.

Vandalia's Crime Prevention Officer Holly Estepp is the liaison working with the Vandalia Police Explorer unit. File photo