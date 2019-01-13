What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Seniors: Yearbook Picture

The deadline to have your yearbook picture taken by Easterling is January 31. Please schedule it today if you have not already done so. Easterling Studios: 937-222-8410 or visit their website at http://www.easterlingstudios.com. Any questions, please contact our yearbook advisor, Ms. Martha Thomas, at martha.thomas@vbcsd.com.

Seniors: Baby Pictures

Seniors, January 31 is also the final deadline to submit your baby picture to Mrs. Jennifer Cornell (Jennifer.Cornell@vbcsd.com) or Ms. Martha Thomas (Martha.Thomas@vbcsd.com). These pictures will be used in the yearbook and at the Senior Dinner.

Report Cards

Second Quarter report cards will be available online on Friday, Jan.11. On the same day, a paper copy will be distributed to each student whose parents requested one at the start of the school year. Students will be instructed to take it home; so, please ask your daughter/son for it.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes five times per year at Butler for our students. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3-5 p.m., January 22 thru February 28. This Winter class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. The cost of the full program is $415 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Visit https://bit.ly/2LYDm8L for an application.

Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest

The Rotary Four-Way Test: Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWELL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned? Butler speeches are due by March 12. Three cash prizes. See. Mrs. Jennifer Cornell for contest guidelines.

