Dance Expressions prepares for Showcase

BUTLER TWP. — Forty-five dancers make up the Dance Expressions competition cast. They’ve been competing over the past few months, receiving outstanding accolades for their routines. These soloists, duets, trios, and officer lines compete year-round and one of their highlights is the upcoming Showcase of Stars Pageant.

Twenty-eight of the soloists will compete in the annual Gala Event to be held in Columbus on January 26-27 at the Vern Riffe Center. Their ensemble and solo season will then continue until May with various events around Ohio and Kentucky.

Top three results for the fall were:

Deer Park High School, November 10

(Elementary) Addison Caldwell first place and Most Entertaining, Emma Cox second place and Best Choreography (by Lauren Verdes).

East Central High School, Indiana November 18

(Intermediate Level) Primary division – Lauren McBride third place, Zoey Renner first place and Best Show Design. Junior division-Annabel Lozan second place., Izzy Brooks first place and Dynamic Dancer award. Senior division-Maritza Scott first place and Best Choreography (by Hope Barlow)

(Elite level) Elementary division – Reagan Downey second place. Junior division – Kiersten McBride third place jazz, Heather McBride second place, Kiersten McBride first place lyrical and Best Technique.

Centerville High School, December 1

(Intermediate) – Elementary division- Brayden Hanf second, Taylor Harris first. Senior division-Brianne Lytle fourth, Makenzie Detrick third, Maritza Scott first.

(Elite) – Primary division- Fable Walton third and Best Choreography (by Lori Downey), Elementary division-Reagan Downey second and Best Showmanship. Junior division Heather McBride Best Showmanship, Kiersten McBride third. Senior division – Haleigh Gross Best Choreography (by Amy Jones) fourth place, Taryn Smith Creative Concept (by Ali Romano) and third place, Avery Gunderson second lyrical and first jazz with rating of Showcase Diamond.

Duet/Trio division – (Elementary) Reagan Downey/Hayden Farst/Mayci Minnich-first place. (Junior) Scarlett Mattice/Kiersten McBride/Carlee Schroeder-first place.

(Senior)-Molly Armentrout/Kara Landis-second place, Avery Gunderson, Sydney Lawler, Anna Sciarretti-first place.

Butler High School, December 9

(Nova) – Senior Sofia Valdespino first.

(Intermediate) – Primary- Lauren McBride third. Elementary- Keira Wagner fourth, Brayden Hanf third, Hailey Hayes second. Senior-Makenzie Detrick third, Brianne Lytle second, Maritza Scott first.

(Elite)-Primary – Fable Walton third. Elementary- Alyssa Stratman third, Hayden Farst second. Senior-Logan Druck third, Taryn Smith second, Avery Gunderson first.

Duet/Trio division – (Elementary) Reagan Downey/Hayden Farst/Mayci Minnich- first place, (Senior) Molly Armentrout/Kara Landis-third place, Logan Druck/Taryn Smith/Jenna Dietz- second place, Avery Gunderson/Sydney Lawler/Anna Sciarretti-first place

Tiny and Mini Expressions Officer lines – first place at both events. Mini’s awarded Legs for Days award.

Beavercreek High School, December 15

Ja’Tara Jones third, Addison Caldwell first and Performance Award for the day.

“The dancers have had a fabulous season thus far and are, and, as always, are so excited for the Pageant,” said Director Lori Downey. “It is the highlight of their season. We have two reigning queens among our talented cast. Butler High School Senior Avery Gunderson is the current Senior Miss Showcase of Stars. Paige Gallup attends St. Christopher School and is in fourth grade. She won the title of Primary Miss Showcase of Stars. Both dancers were awarded a cash scholarship, sash and crown at the 2018 event.”

The public is invited to support the Dance Expressions dancers as they will all perform their solo and model an evening gown at a Pageant Preview, to be held on Friday, January 18 in the Butler High School Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $4.00 (5 and under free of charge) The Dance Expressions Facebook page will have further information.

Dance Expressions instructors include; Director/Owner/Choreographer is Lori Downey, and choreographers Hope Barlow, Lauren Daidone, Avery Gunderson, Chelsea Hoagland, Emily Hoagland, Taylor Imwalle, Sarah Ingram, Amy Jones, Samantha Peters, Ali Romano, Samantha Romano, Torre Romano, Mary Stephens, Lauren Verdes and Taryn Smith.

Members of Dance Expressions are pictured left to right in first row Alexandra Kreitzer, Lexi Hayslett, Lauren McBride, Allison Oakes, Simora Singleton, Ja'Tara Jones, Fable Walton, Paige Gallup, Alyssa Holderman, Davonna Harris, Bella Runyon, Zoey Renner; second row Zoey Grimes, Taylor Harris, Alyssa Stratman, Keira Wagner, Mayci Minnich, Reagan Downey, Hayden Farst, Emma Cox, Hailey Hayes, Ava Williamson, Becca Atkinson, Brayden Hanf; third row Annabel Lozan, Taryn Smith, Logan Druck, Jenna Dietz, Molly Armentrout, Kara Landis, Sofia Valdespino, Carlee Schroeder, Aubrey Gillespie, Kiersten McBride, Anna Sciarretti; fourth row Avery Gunderson, Serena Uloho, Heather McBride, Izzy Brooks, Makenzie Detrick, Haleigh Gross, Brianne Lytle, Maritza Scott, Sydney Lawler. Not pictured is Addison Caldwell.