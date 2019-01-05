Morton Drama Club performs Wish

The Morton Middle School Drama Club presented Soapy Smith’s Winter Wish, a comedy in one act, for their winter presentation. This production takes place during the time of the Great Depression and it focuses on how people wanted to be incarcerated to get their basic needs fulfilled, as they could not support themselves. The setting is in New York during the year 1906. The play was adapted by Mr. Thomas Hischak from O’Henry’s Short Story: The Cop and the Anthe. The Drama Club wants to give a shoutout and say thank you to Mrs. Kragick, Mrs. Harris, and Mrs. Ticknor for all their help!

