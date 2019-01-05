DAYTON — The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform for one night only in Dayton as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 7 p.m. at the historic Victoria Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.tickectcenterstage.com.

Eighty years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well!

Eighteen musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Victoria Theatre, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Dayton music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show, directed by the young and dynamic Nick Hilsher!

Tickets are $45, $62, $75 ( plus processing fees) and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, or by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Contributed photo