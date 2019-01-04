January at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — Here’s some activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center to combat the drab and dreary January:

Fortnite Friday

Where will you be dropping for Fortnite® Friday? Come squad up at the VRC and participate in a Fortnite® tournament to win prizes and a pizza party! Prizes go to the top 3 finishers in the tournament which include giftcards to GameStop and VRC merchandise. This program is for ages 12 – 15. It will cost $10 for a resident/VRC member and $12 for a non- resident. This event will be held on January 18th, at the Vandalia Recreation Center, from 6pm – 9pm. Contact Aaron Messenger for more information at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org.

Thyme 2 Get Cooking

Nutrition isn’t about being perfect. It’s about setting ourselves up to win by making lots of small, positive choices. We invite you to join us and help change the story of health for our current and future generations. You don’t have to be a culinary master to be healthy. We have discovered that we CAN teach cooks of all ages to make good food choices. We CAN inspire others with simple, healthy lessons and tools by providing delicious, fun and interactive lessons to demonstrate healthy cooking. In this presentation, we will discuss the importance of reading and understanding food labels and the harmful effects of sugar. Can you name the 6 different tasting sensors? We’ll test your taste buds with an apple tasting activity. All ages are welcomed to this event and it is FREE. This event will happen on Saturday, January 5 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Vandalia Senior Center. Contact Tracey Williams for more information at tracey@thyme2getcooking.com.

HHC Lil Sprouts “Parent & Me” Preschool Classes (ages 2-5)

Share your love for learning and cooking with your little one in this fun, interactive healthy cooking class. Classes are theme based and start with an age appropriate nutrition activity to set the stage for learning. Our certified instructor will walk you and your little chef through the steps to create a healthy recipe. After a morning of laughter and learning, your child will look forward to many more family cooking adventures. The class costs $20 and is for ages 2-5. The first class of the series will be on Saturday, January 26th from 10am – 11am at the Vandalia Senior Center. Contact Tracey Williams for more information at tracey@thyme2getcooking.com.

Top Chef Vandalia

Come show off your skills in the kitchen! You will be provided with a variety of basic ingredients along with any additional ingredients you bring yourself. There will be a time limit that you will have to make your best delicacy in. After you complete your dish, there will be judges to choose the best based on taste and appearance. The winner will receive a prize and a certificate of Top Chef –Vandalia. This session will be on Wednesday, January 16th from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. It will be $15 for residents and VRC members and $20 for non-residents. This session is for ages 8-13 and will be held at the Vandalia Senior Center. The theme for this event will be “Festive Food”. This includes holiday and party foods. Contact Aaron Messenger for more information at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

