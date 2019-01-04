Vandalia seeks seasonal employees

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia is accepting applications for part time and seasonal employees.

If you are dependable, hardworking and enjoy serving others, the City of Vandalia is recruiting part time and summer seasonal employees for the areas of Parks and Recreation, Facilities Maintenance, Public Works and Cassel Hills Golf Course. Additionally, the Vandalia Fire Department welcomes part time applications year ‘round.

Prospective candidates must complete our Candidate Profile form. Forms and important eligibility imfoprmation are available on the Vandalia website, www.vandaliaohio.org, at the Vandalia Recreation Center, or at the Vandalia Municipal Building.

You may also access the forms by clicking the link below;

https://vandaliaohio.org/vandalia-accepting-applications

Completed forms must be mailed or delivered to the City of Vandalia – attention City Manager’s Office, 333 James Bohanan Memorial Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377.

IMPORTANT – The deadline for profile submission is Friday, February 15, 2019, 10 p.m.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg