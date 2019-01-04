Aullwood to host Speaker Series

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — January means Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series returns. Join us each Sunday afternoon for a captivating topic. Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series is free.

January 13 – Terry Mann

Sunday, January 13 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series welcomes Terry Mann, Astronomer and Photographer. Terry is a well-known local astronomer who has had her images published in Astronomy, Sky and Telescope, Reflector magazines and websites including Spaceweather.com and Space.com. She has exhibited in art galleries and museums. She was selected as a First Light Observer at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and had three of her images placed in the Explore the Universe Gallery. Her articles have been published in Astronomy, Explore Scientific and Reflector magazines. Terry is also the Vice President of the International Dark Sky chapter in Ohio. The International Dark Sky Association protects the night skies for present and future generations. It identifies negative impacts of artificial light at night on human health, wildlife and climate change. (Center)

January 20 – Kelly Williams

Sunday, January 20 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.is Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series presents Kelly Williams, Ohio University Professor and Saw-Whet Owl Researcher. Kelly will give us an inside look at her work with the Northern Saw-whet Owl. Until recently, this owl was thought to be largely absent in Ohio. However, thanks to the research done by Kelly Williams and everyone involved in Project Owlnet we now know that these secretive birds are far more common than we thought. Kelly’s field work determines how individual variations in behavior and environmental conditions affect variation in reproduction and survival. Understanding how organisms respond to environmental variation allows us to better predict responses to anthropogenic disturbance, including climate change, and better inform management decisions. These very small owls with large, round heads breed in extensive forests across northern North America, also sometimes using more open habitats. They winter in dense forests across the central and Southern U.S. They are by far the cutest of all the owls. (Center)

January 27 – Catherine Early

Sunday, January 27 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.is Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series presents Catherine Early, National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. Catherine is also a PhD candidate in Dr. Larry Witmer’s lab at Ohio University. She has conducted research in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Division of Birds and one of the highlights of her career has been meeting Pip, the National Zoo’s ambassador kiwi. She uses CT scans of the skulls of modern-day and extinct birds to study the ecological, behavioral, and evolutionary factors that shape the avian brain. (Center)

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm will host its annual Winter Speaker Series beginning January 13. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_NatureCenter.jpeg Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm will host its annual Winter Speaker Series beginning January 13. Contributed photo