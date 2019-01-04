Dewberry to lead Vandalia HR

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has hired Shannetta Dewberry as the Assistant to the City Manager. Dewberry will take over for Julie Trick who announced her retirement last month.

While no formal date has been set for Dewberry to begin her duties, she accepted the city’s offer letter dated December 28 which is contingent on a successful background check, medical exam, and drug screen.

Dewberry will oversee the city’s human resources and risk management responsibilities. She brings nearly two decades of HR management experience to the position, including the last seven years in the Career Services department at Fortis College in Cincinnati and Centerville

Under the terms of the offer, Dewberry will be an at-will employee reporting to City Manager Jon Crusey at an annual salary of $86,000 per year. She will also receive a car allowance in the amount of $3,000 per year payable in monthly installments.

She will be offered the standard city benefits which includes health insurance, term life insurance, and an accidental death and dismemberment policy. She will also be eligible for nine paid holidays and five floating holidays per year in addition to 15 sick days that are annually accrued over the year.

Vacation days will accrue at a rate of 12 vacation days per year for the first five years; she is eligible for tuition reimbursement of up to $3,000 annually; and she received an adult golf pass to Cassel Hills Golf Course and the Vandalia Recreation Center as well as a family membership to Cassel Hills Swimming Pool.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.