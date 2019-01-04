Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 26

Nicole Steck was issued a summons for criminal trespassing after officers responded to an address on Colebrook on the report of a disorderly. She was released.

Frederick H. Wood was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg Municipal Court after a license plate check at the Knights Inn. He was taken to the county jail.

Tyson Bush was charged with one count of assault an criminal damaging after an incident on Imperial Court. He was released with a summons to appearing court.

Kelly Atkinson was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Bosco Avenue. He was transported to the county jail.

Shelby Leivas was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. She was taken to the county jail.

Officers were dispatched to Scene 75 on the report of a stolen iPhone. The investigation continues.

Sarah Bolin was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Clark County for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. She was taken to the county jail.

December 27

Cassandra L. Pierson was arrested at the Knights Inn on a warrant for driving under suspension out of Dayton Municipal Court. She was taken to the county jail.

Jasmine Coleman was arrested on a warrant out of Dayton for failure to appear on the original charge of soliciting. She was also cited for possession of marijuana. She was taken to the county jail.

December 28

Plates were confiscated from a vehicle on Continental Court per BMV order. A notice was left on the vehicle.

Lora Hartings and Christopher Gibson were issued a summons for criminal trespassing after finding them in a condemned property on N. Dixie Drive.

Mackinzee Bankston was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Clark County on an original charge of driving under suspension. She was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transferred to a Clark County Deputy Sheriff at Route 235 and I-70.

December 29

Beau Townsend Ford reported that unknown person(s) had removed an entertainment center from a truck on the used car lot. The investigation continues.

Beau Townsend Ford reported that unknown person(s) had removed headlights from a truck on the used car lot. It is unclear if the case is related to the above case.

Michael Fletcher was issued a citation for driving under suspension, drug abuse, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia after a traffic stop. The vehicle was released to a licensed driver.

A woman turned over a small amount of suspected methamphetamine to an officer in the parking lot of the Speedway and stated the meth is used by her boyfriend.

Lori Mae Lecompte was arrested for disorderly conduct after an incident at the Knights Inn. The jail refused entry due to her level of intoxication. She was then transferred to Grandview Hospital with a summons to appear in court.

December 30

An officer was dispatched to an address on W. National Road on the report of found property. A bucket was found with ammunition of various calibers. It was booked into police property.

A customer at Scene 75 reported that her tail lights, tire was slashed, and a rear license plate stolen off her vehicle which was parked in the Scene 75 parking lot. The investigation continues.

Joshua D. Riley was arrested for violating a protective order

December 31

Multiple Vandalia officers assisted Butler Township officers in a felony traffic stop with multiple subjects in the car. The suspects are believed to be part of multiple stolen cars in Butler Township, Harrison Township, and Huber Heights.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

