Aullwood’s January Calendar

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Warm up with a visit to Aullwood in January! Join us for our annual Winter Speaker Series or bundle up and take a hike on the frosty trails. Count birds for Project FeederWatch or join Sam Romeo on the trails for a wintry Morning Discovery Walk!

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the frosty landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-member admission is $7.00. (Center)

Project FeederWatch

Thursdays and Fridays, January 3, 4, 17, 18, 31 and February 1 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Come count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories and count more birds. Our bird counts help contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Visit the Cornell website at www.feederwatch.org for more information. (Center)

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, January 13 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series welcomes Terry Mann, Astronomer and Photographer. Terry is a well-known local astronomer who has had her images published in Astronomy, Sky and Telescope, Reflector magazines and websites including Spaceweather.com and Space.com. She has exhibited in art galleries and museums. She was selected as a First Light Observer at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and had three of her images placed in the Explore the Universe Gallery. Her articles have been published in Astronomy, Explore Scientific and Reflector magazines. Terry is also the Vice President of the International Dark Sky chapter in Ohio. The International Dark Sky Association protects the night skies for present and future generations. It identifies negative impacts of artificial light at night on human health, wildlife and climate change. (Center)

Chipmunk Adventures Classes for Preschool Children

There is always a new adventure around the corner when children join us in Chipmunk Classes at Aullwood. Classes are on January 16, February 13, and March 13, 2019. Growing up in nature develops a physically and emotionally healthy childhood while encouraging a life-long appreciation for our earth. Cognitive as well as hands-on experiences, stories, songs, and art work are enjoyed in each session. Please dress for the weather conditions. We will be outside for part of every session unless severe weather threatens. Chipmunk Adventures is for 2-5 year olds (with an adult). The themes and dates are:

Snow and Ice are Really Nice – January 16 – Wednesday, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Three Hoots for Owls – February 13 – Wednesday, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Blow Wind Blow – March 13 – Wednesday, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

All classes for the winter Chipmunk Adventures will be held at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center at Aullwood Farm. Individual classes: $15 for members, $17 for non-members. Class limit: 10 (5 minimum). For more information call 937-890-7360.

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, January 20 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.is Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series presents

Kelly Williams, Ohio University Professor and Saw-Whet Owl Researcher. Kelly will give us an inside look at her work with the Northern Saw-whet Owl. Until recently, this owl was thought to be largely absent in Ohio. However, thanks to the research done by Kelly Williams and everyone involved in Project Owlnet we now know that these secretive birds are far more common than we thought. Kelly’s field work determines how individual variations in behavior and environmental conditions affect variation in reproduction and survival. Understanding how organisms respond to environmental variation allows us to better predict responses to anthropogenic disturbance, including climate change, and better inform management decisions. These very small owls with large, round heads breed in extensive forests across northern North America, also sometimes using more open habitats. They winter in dense forests across the central and Southern U.S. They are by far the cutest of all the owls. (Center)

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, January 27 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.is Aullwood’s Winter Speaker Series presents Catherine Early, National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. Catherine is also a PhD candidate in Dr. Larry Witmer’s lab at Ohio University. She has conducted research in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Division of Birds and one of the highlights of her career has been meeting Pip, the National Zoo’s ambassador kiwi. She uses CT scans of the skulls of modern-day and extinct birds to study the ecological, behavioral, and evolutionary factors that shape the avian brain. (Center)

Cardinals and woodpeckers gather around one of the many birdfeeders at Aullwood. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Cardinals-and-woodpecker.jpg Cardinals and woodpeckers gather around one of the many birdfeeders at Aullwood. Contributed photo