What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Seniors: Class of 2019 Senior T-Shirts

Congratulations, Class of 2019! As a Butler senior, it is time to sign up for your FREE senior t-shirt. This shirt will have a list of all seniors on the back. Do not miss out on your ONLY opportunity to receive your FREE senior t-shirt. If you do not complete this online form, a shirt will not be ordered for you. If you are between sizes, always order up. Shirts will be delivered in the spring. There will be multiple opportunities for you to wear your shirts next semester to show your senior pride. Please forward any questions to Mrs. Cindy Rinesmith (cindy.rinesmith@vbcsd.com). Senior t-shirt online sign-ups must be completed online before December 31. To sign up, follow this link: https://goo.gl/forms/f2dNzbfFOkHIax583

Report Cards

Second Quarter report cards will be available online on Friday, Jan.11. On the same day, a paper copy will be distributed to each student whose parents requested one at the start of the school year. Students will be instructed to take it home; so, please ask your daughter/son for it.

Fall Canned Food & Toy Drive Results

To help serve our great community, our National Honor Society organized our 5th annual Fall canned food and toy drive that concluded on Friday. The collection of cans and new toys was a great success and will provide much-needed assistance to our Vandalia Food Pantry. District wide, 7,895 food items and 375 toys were collected as well as $848 in donations. Thank you, everyone! And, congratulations to our top 1st period class at Butler, Mrs. Jill Schuring.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes five times per year at Butler for our students. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., January 22 thru February 28. This Winter class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. The cost of the full program is $415 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Click here for an application and click here for application requirements and specific dates when the AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler, starting December 12, to directly accept applications and payment. (The following AAA Driver’s Education classes are scheduled as a Spring class: Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, April 2 through May 16.)

Preparing for January

Students were given 2nd Semester class schedules which included a reminder of their locker location and combination. If any student misplaced the class schedule, an extra copy can be obtained from Mrs. Cindy Snyder in Guidance. As we prepare for January when students will not be able to carry backpacks/book bags during the school day, the following are some items students will be able to use to help carry school supplies and personal items: small purse, pencil bag, small fanny pack, zipper binder. Students who have questions are encouraged to see a member of our administrative team for help. Additionally, students are reminded the use of earbuds and other devices in the building during the school day will not be allowed, unless individual permission is granted by a staff member while in her/his classroom.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_VB-6.jpg