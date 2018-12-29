Community Calendar

Vandalia holiday closures

VANDALIA — City offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 1, 2018 in observance of the New Year holiday. The first council meeting in January will be Monday, January 7. The Vandalia Recreation Center will be open on December 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year’s Day.

Butler Township holiday closures

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Administrative Office will be closed on Tuesday, January 1. Please note service will NOT occur on Tuesday, January 1. Service will be delayed one day during the rest of the week (Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday; and Friday will move to Saturday).

Vandalia offers Christmas tree recyling

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Parks and Recreation and the Public Works Departments are offering Vandalia residents free recycling of their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees at the designated place in the west parking lot across from the Recreation Center until January 18. Regular curb service for disposal of trees begins the first week of January.

Kiser High School Alumni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

