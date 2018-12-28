Smith MS raises thousands for A Special Wish

Students and staff of Smith Middle School have supported the Special Wish Foundation for over 30 years, and on Thursday made a check presentation to the organization. Through school fundraisers and a $5,000 match by donor Bob Crotty, the donation for 2018 was $12,158.41, enough to grant three wishes. In the past three years, Smith students, staff, and Crotty have donated over $30,000 to the Special Wish Foundation.

Students and staff of Smith Middle School have supported the Special Wish Foundation for over 30 years, and on Thursday made a check presentation to the organization. Through school fundraisers and a $5,000 match by donor Bob Crotty, the donation for 2018 was $12,158.41, enough to grant three wishes. In the past three years, Smith students, staff, and Crotty have donated over $30,000 to the Special Wish Foundation. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Special-Wish-Total.jpeg Students and staff of Smith Middle School have supported the Special Wish Foundation for over 30 years, and on Thursday made a check presentation to the organization. Through school fundraisers and a $5,000 match by donor Bob Crotty, the donation for 2018 was $12,158.41, enough to grant three wishes. In the past three years, Smith students, staff, and Crotty have donated over $30,000 to the Special Wish Foundation.