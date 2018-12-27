Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 18

A vehicle was towed from S. Tionda Dr. after the expiration of a 48-hour notice for an expired tag.

A resident on Kenbrook drive found his car was damaged overnight while it was parked in his driveway. There was no evidence to collect. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to the Fifth Third Bank on Bohanan Drive because bank officials had seized a credit card and driver’s license during an attempted fraudulent withdrawal. The cards were stolen out of Butler County. They were placed in police property and the owner notified how to retrieve them.

Amanda Sabourin was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Gabriel St. She was taken to the county jail.

December 19

A 14-year year old juvenile female was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Gabriel Street. She was taken to the juvenile detention center.

While on business check at the Hawthorne Suites, a vehicle came back as being stolen out of Dayton. Dayton Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen and sent Sandy’s Towing to recover it.

Two juveniles came to post and reported that an older male, while sitting in his car, pointed a handgun at them after they withdrew money at the Key Bank ATM. The investigation continues.

An officer traveled to the Speedway on Needmore Road to pick up Christopher Mullins from a Riverside officer. Mullins was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for probation violation on an original charge of public indecency. He was taken to the county jail.

December 20

Beau Townsend Ford received a large cash down payment on a vehicle and one of the bills was found to be counterfeit. The business believes the incident to be accidental and the customers repaid the $100. The report is for informational purposes only.

A 14-year of juvenile female was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving her grandmother. The girl fled on foot after the incident but she was located at Demmitt Elementary School. She was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Duane Belcher was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at I-75 and E. National Road. He was released to a family member.

December 21

Officers reported to an Attica St. on the report of a domestic violence incident, but there were no allegations of physical force during the incident. The male left the property while the female gathered her property to leave.

December 22

While investigating a disorderly call, Cae’La Snowden was found to have a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for domestic violence. She was transported to the county jail.

The mother of a 2-year old child suspects another person of sexually abusing the child. The child was taken to Children’s Medical Center for an exam. The investigation continues.

Jason Alston was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop for excessive speeding on I-75 northbound. He was released to a sober friend.

December 23

Amanda King was arrested on multiple felony warrants after hits came back on her license plates. The warrants were for probation violations on original charges of a weapons offense, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine. She was taken to the county jail.

An officer was dispatched to Kenbrook Drive where a male claimed to be assaulted by another male. The suspect then took a firearm owned by the victim’s father and fled the scene. The investigation continues.

December 24

Mason Coston was arrested on a felony warrant after a hit came back on his license plate. The warrants were for probation violation on an original charge of aggravated drug possession and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Coston was uncooperative and kicked the cruiser door open and fled after he was under arrest but was he was captured a short distance away. A felony escape charge was also added and he was transported to the county jail.

Scott Chandler was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Area 2 court for failure to appear. He was taken to the county jail.

Tyler Jenkins was issued a summons for criminal mischief after driving his vehicle into the grass at Helke Par and damaging it. He was released.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Police-logo-4.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.