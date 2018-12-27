Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 16

Miller Lane, OVI Physical Control, Operator of parked vehicle found to be under influence of alcohol.

December 17

Maxton Lane, theft, Dispatched to the Police Department on a report of a stolen generator.

McDonalds, assault, Assault in line at McDonalds.

Little York @ Brantford, OVI, OVI arrestee was released to a valid and sober adult after processing.

December 18

N.Dixie Drive, aggravated robbery, Reported armed robbery involving a handgun.

Walmart, theft, arrested two females for shoplifting.

December 19

York Commons Blvd., theft, Unknown subject took the front license plate from a parked vehicle.

Red Lobster, theft, Six teenage females ordered over $270 of food and left without paying. Red Lobster employees followed the suspects until police arrived.

December 20

Cedarcliff, theft, Dispatched to a suspicious person in callers back yard.

Walmart, theft, On Friday, December 21, 2018 at 1027 hours, I was dispatch to Walmart on a report of an internal theft.

December 21

December 22

Walmart, theft, Female walked out of store concealing merchandise.

Frederick Pike, domestic violence, Dispatched to a domestic dispute at residence.

Persons charged or arrested

Daniel S. Mikesell, 32, OVI Physical Control, open container violation

Debra L. Atkins, 65, OVI

Shankisha M. Cole, 22, theft

Shykela M. B. Cole, 23, theft

Zeanna D. Kerby, 20, theft., warrant arrest for failure to appear

Multiple juvenile arrests, theft

Zachary R. Sizemore, 28, trafficking in drugs

Andrea D. Smith, 26, theft

Terena N. Thurman, 34, warrant arrest for theft

Kisha A. M. Forman, 38, theft

