Vandalia seeking grant applications

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Cultural Arts Advisory Committee has announced its 2019 Grant Program.

Priding itself on providing Vandalia residents with opportunities for a variety of art and cultural experiences, members of the Committee are hopeful that a wide array of organizations will request support in the 2019 funding cycle.

Current VCAP members include local residents Regina Froschauer, Kimberly Hyatt, Justin Spivey and Joanne Townsend. Council Member Candice Farst serves as City Council liaison to the group.

The Vandalia Cultural Arts Endowment Fund was formed in 2002 to advance and support artistic and cultural activities, programs, performances and organizations for the benefit of the citizens of Vandalia. Vandalia City Council appoints five citizens to the advisory committee to oversee the fund and determine where resources might best be placed.

To be eligible for 2019 grants, artistic endeavors must take place between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. Most importantly, projects must directly benefit as many City of Vandalia residents as possible. Sponsoring organizations must be non-profit. Grant applications will be scored based on the project’s impact on Vandalia, quality and appeal, among other factors. Up to $7,500, in all, will be granted in 2019. Individual grant size will depend on the number of applications.

Grant applications are available in the City Manager’s Office at the Vandalia Municipal Building or by visiting https://bit.ly/2rXPe1u. The deadline for submission of applications is February 8.

In 2018, the Advisory Board awarded the following grants:

$3,500 to Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm-Chris Rowlands Mural Project at Demmitt Elementary School

$1,200 to Demmitt Elementary School-Muse Machine Residency

$1,000 to Smith Middle School-Muse Machine Residency

$800 to Vandalia Youth Theatre-Annual Production

$500 to Brighter Connections Theatre-Implementation of Young Adult Program

$500 to The Muse Machine Musical-Annual Musical.

Those seeking more information about the Vandalia Cultural Arts Endowment Fund, volunteering with the Advisory Committee, or the grant process may contact Vandalia Council Member Candice Farst by calling the City of Vandalia, 898-5891.

The Muse Machine residency programs at Smith Middle School and Demmitt Elementary School are examples of grants funded by the Vandalia Cultural Arts Endowment Fund in 2018. The fund is seeking grant applications for 2019 through February 8. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_MUSE.jpeg The Muse Machine residency programs at Smith Middle School and Demmitt Elementary School are examples of grants funded by the Vandalia Cultural Arts Endowment Fund in 2018. The fund is seeking grant applications for 2019 through February 8. File photo