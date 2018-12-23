2018 Vandalia Division of Fire Awards

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Division of Fire gathered on December 8 to celebrate another safe and successful year at the Annual Firefighters Association Awards Banquet.

During the banquet, Fire Division employees were recognized for their achievements during 2018. Firefighter Derek Copp was named the Firefighter of the Year, Jared Riley was named the Paramedic of the Year, and Captain Steve Miliken was named the Command Officer of the Year.

EMT Fox, Captain Pinson, and Captain Garver were awarded the Division of Fire’s Life Saver Awards for their treatment of a cardiac arrest patient at the Vandalia Recreation Center. Citizens and staff of the Recreation Center were recognized in early 2018 for this incident as well.

First Platoon Fire/EMS crews received the Division of Fire’s Unit Citation for providing outstanding customer service during two emergency response and one “special detail” (Trick or Treat) in 2018.

FF/Paramedics Buker and Mitchel received the Division of Fire’s Distinguished EMS Service Medal for their outstanding work delivering outreach (Fire extinguishers, CPR, AED, and First Aid) training in 2018. Mitchel also received the Division of Fire’s Distinguished Fire Service Medal for her outstanding work in handling the 2018 Passport to Safety Program.

Firefighter Ellish, EMT Smith and Paramedic Copp recognized for their rapid identification and treatment of a patient having a significant stroke. Their quick actions undoubtedly help to create a positive outcome for this patient. Paramedic Copp, EMT Smith and Paramedic Riley recognized for rapidly identifying, treating, and transporting a patient who was profusely bleeding. Their actions undoubtedly saved this patient’s life. EMT Monroe recognized for his outstanding bedside manner, caring and compassionate service of a confused memory care patient.

Fire Prevention Intern Kanak recognized for his outstanding customer service while establishing a new fire department VIP client. EMTI Widener and EMT Marcum recognized for outstanding customer service/care during an EMS call. Paramedic Carrol and EMT Monroe recognized for outstanding customer service/care during an EMS call.

Firefighter Brian Ellish was recognized for 25 years of service while Firefighter/EMTI Tim Francis and Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Miller were recognized for 10 years of service.

Finally, Office Administrator Donna Fiori was honored for all she does to keep the Division of Fire running.

“I would like to congratulate everyone that was recognized by Chief Follick for their achievements in providing outstanding customer service to those in need, and their families,” said City Manager Jon Crusey in the Friday Letter.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

