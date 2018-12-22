Posted on by

Post 668 donates bike to Vandalia Police


Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community.

Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community.


VPD photo

Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community.

Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Post668Bike.jpgVandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community. VPD photo