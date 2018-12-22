Post 668 donates bike to Vandalia Police

Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community.

Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Post668Bike.jpg Vandalia Memorial American Legion Post 668 donated a Volcanic Police Mountain Bike to the Vandalia Police Department’s revamped bike patrol unit. The Division of Police is thankful to have the support from the Legion so we can better serve our wonderful community. VPD photo