Two Vandalia projects receive ED/GE funding

DAYTON — Two Vandalia economic development projects were among nine that were recommended to be funded by the Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) Advisory Committee. The Montgomery County Commissioners approved the $1.5 million in projects that in total will bring more than 700 new jobs to the Miami Valley.

Vandalia’s largest grant was $250,000 for AxoGen, a biomedical technology company specializing in peripheral nerve repair, that will purchase and renovate a 70,000 square foot building in the City of Vandalia. The company projects the new facility will result in the creation of 228 new jobs. Funds will be used for renovation of the building.

The second project approved for Vandalia was Project Stop 8. ED/GE funding in the amount of $150,000 was approved to assist “Project Stop 8,” a confidential company considering acquisition and renovation of a 213,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the City of Vandalia. The company projects the acquisition will result in the creation of 44 jobs. Funds will be used for acquisition and renovation of the building.

Other projects to receive funding were:

Cities of Brookville, Dayton, and Union – “Project Nora” – $400,000

This project will assist “Project Nora,” a confidential company considering multiple sites in Montgomery County for the construction of a 300,000 square foot manufacturing facility. The company projects the new facility will result in the creation of 80 jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the new facility.

The ED/GE Committee split the total award with $250,000 allocated in 2018 and an additional $150,000 allocated in 2019.

City of Brookville – Hofacker Precision Machining- $56,250

This project will allow Hofacker Precision Machining, a manufacturer of high-precision, tight-tolerance parts, to construct a 10,000 square foot expansion onto its existing building in the City of Brookville. The company projects the expansion will result in the creation of three (3) new jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the expansion.

City of Dayton – JJR Solutions, LLC – $120,000

This project will allow JJR Solutions, LLC., a technology company, to renovate a 13,900 square foot office space in a historic downtown building in the City of Dayton. The company projects the renovations will result in the creation of 100 jobs. Funds will be used for renovations to of the new facility.

City of Dayton – Techmetals, Inc. – $120,000

This project will allow Techmetals, Inc, an advanced engineering and metal finisher, to construct a 12,000 square foot expansion to its manufacturing facility in the City of Dayton. The company projects the expansion will result in the creation of 25 new and retention of 200 jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the expansion.

City of Miamisburg – Excelitas Technologies – $175,000

This project will allow Excelitas Technologies, a leader in the design, testing, and manufacture of optoelectronics and advanced electronic systems, to construct a 30,000 square foot expansion to its facility in the City of Miamisburg. The company projects the expansion will result in the creation of 45 new and retention of 160 jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the expansion.

City of Moraine – Tyler Technologies – $250,000

This project will allow Tyler Technologies, a leader in public sector software, to construct a 40,000 square foot expansion to its corporate offices in the City of Moraine. The company projects the expansion will result in the creation of 225 new and retention of 160 jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the expansion.

City of Trotwood – Robinson Janitorial & Floor Care – $23,000

This project will allow Robinson Janitorial & Floor Care, a commercial janitorial and cleaning service, to purchase and renovate an 8,000 square foot building in the City of Trotwood. The company projects the acquisition will result in the creation of 20 new jobs and retention of 39 jobs. Funds will be used for acquisition and renovation of the building.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.