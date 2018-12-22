Kids have Christmas with Cops

It looks like Santa was having a tough time deciding if Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse has been naughty or nice this year during the annual Christmas with Cops.

Santa was all ears as he visited the annual Christmas with Cops event on December 8.

Butler Township K-9 Zorro looks as if he wanted to help deliver Santa’s toys after donning a pair of reindeer antlers.

Members of the Butler Township and Vandalia Police Departments joined together for the annual Christmas with Cops held on December 8. The event is made possible through donations from Walmart, Sam’s Club, and community members. Hats and gloves were provided by Montgomery County FOB Auxiliary #104.