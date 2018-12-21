Lions celebrate the season

The December 13 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club was their Christmas Guest Nite. Entertainment was provided by the 20-member Vandalia-Butler High School Chamber Choir. This is a select group from the larger Symphonic Choir. The program presented by this talented group, under the direction of Mr. Kevin Wilson, included selections ranging from Folk Tunes to traditional, specially arranged, Christmas Carols, all with beautiful tones and harmonies.

