Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police.

December 11

A resident on Brindlestone reported that his adult son was allowed to use his vehicle but is now refusing to return it. An attempt to reach the subject was unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

An officer from the Dayton Airport Police brought a subject to the department for an Intoxilyzer test. The subject tested 0.183% BAC and was returned to the airport after the test.

December 12

A juvenile female reported that she was raped in the city of Vandalia in September. The juvenile knows the listed suspect and can identify them. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that an unknown person damaged his car by hitting it. The investigation continues.

Officers responded to North Dayton Addiction Recovery Services on the report of a disorderly conduct. John Woods was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the property. He was released.

Annette Kuzujanakis was issued a summons for criminal trespass after an employee of Family Dollar observed her at the store. She was previously issued a trespass notice. She was released.

December 13

A Rumpke truck was backing into the parking lot of the police department and the gate arm came down on the truck and broke in half.

Raymond Johnson was arrested for assault after an incident with his roommate on N. American Blvd. He was taken to the county jail.

A juvenile male was charged with being unruly after an incident involving his mother. He was released to his father.

Police were dispatched to a 911 hangup call on Timberlake Drive where there was a fight between two sisters. A primary aggressor could not be determined.

December 14

A resident on Continental Court reported someone forced entry into her apartment. Nothing appeared to be missing. The investigation continues.

After responding to a probable overdose call an elderly woman was found in a bedroom covered with bedbugs. She was transported to the hospital, the housing inspector called, and adult protective services were notified.

After responding to a 911 hang up call at the Knights Inn, two small children were found in a room unattended. Their mother, Ronise Napier, was charged with two counts of endangering children.

Brice Vinegard was brought to the department by OSP for an Intoxilyzer test. He tested 0.189 BAC and remained in the custody of the trooper the entire time.

December 15

After a traffic stop at Poe Ave. and Space, for a headlight violation, Ashley Bilbrey was found to have a suspended license and a warrant. She was transported to the county jail.

A juvenile reported helping a woman stuff newspapers at the Dayton Daily News facility. The juvenile thought the suspect was going to pay him for helping but the female gave the juvenile marijuana instead of money. The investigation continues.

December 16

Brett Marcum was arrested for OVI after striking several cars on Helke Road. He was also issued a citation for refusal of the breath test, improper backing, and three counts of reasonable control. He was released to a family member.

Following a crash at Dixie Drive and Stonequarry Road, Anthony Boyle was arrested for OVI. He was released to his father.

An officer assisted Butler Township in conducting an Intoxilyzer test. Daniel Mikesell tested 0.247 BAC and left with the Butler Township officer.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

