Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

December 10

Red Lion Inn, found property, Upon the closing of the Red Lion, employee dropped off property left at the business, which was returned to the owners.

Liquor and Wine Warehouse, theft, theft of liquor from the store

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft. Suspect identified and charged.

TownePlace Suites, domestic violence, Domestic violence between mother and daughter. Mother pushed and hit daughter. Mother left hotel before arrival. Domestic violence charges filed against mother.

December 11

Cedarcliff Cir., patient abuse or neglect, Report of possible patient neglect at a residential care home.

Walmart, theft, A Walmart employee was arrested for theft and issued a summons.

Red Roof Inn, drug possession, Female was arrested for possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

December 12

N. Dixie Drive, theft, Responded to various businesses in the complex regarding the theft of various air conditioner units.

Walmart, theft, Male arrested for theft of DVDs after concealing them in his book bag and leaving the store.

High Spirits Tavern, criminal damaging, Responded to High Spirits Tavern regarding a criminal damaging. Suspect charged with damaging a vending machine.

Walmart, theft, Complainant states she believes she left her purse at the self-checkout at Walmart. When she returned it was gone and assumed to have been stolen.

December 13

Maxton Road @ Miller Lane, drug possession, I stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. During contact with the driver I noted an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. During a search based on that probable cause I found a small amount of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Walmart, theft, A male subject was arrested for theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident.

Walmart, theft, Two subjects were arrested for theft and issued a summons.

December 14

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart

Walmart, theft, Male suspect exited store without paying for items.

Persons charged or arrested

Brittany K. Lash, 34, theft

James C. Russell, 40, theft

Alice D. Fraley, 43, domestic violence

Albert D. Black, warrant for nonsupport of dependents

A’Lexus S. Baker, 18, theft

Aaron K. Quitugua, 36, drug possession

Candace R. Viscel, 23, drug possession, criminal trespass

Corey A. Adams, 22, theft

Jeremy D. Oder, 37, criminal damaging

Marc C. Spencer, 38, warrant arrest for OVI

Michael J. Rodriquez, 47, drug possession

Jerrod L. Shelton, 36, theft

Christina R. Robinson, 23, theft

Randall W. Branstetter, 39, theft

Allisa N. Bechler, 18, theft

Jacob T. Raymond, 27, theft

Tori J. Shelby, 26, warrant arrest for theft

Eashaan S. Jones, 44, warrant for OVI

